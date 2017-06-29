Section 144 continues in many parts of Srinagar

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits assembly of four to five men at a place, will continue to remain in force on June 30 in Nowhatta, M R. Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal districts of Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar city.

District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar Farooq Ahmed Lone has imposed the restriction as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmir has been witnessing strong spell of sporadic violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016. (ANI)