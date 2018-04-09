Section 144 to be imposed in Bhopal in wake of April 10 Bharat Bandh

[India] Apr 9 (ANI): Section 144 will be imposed in Bhopal tomorrow in the wake of Bharat Bandh called on April 10 against reservation system in the country.

Around 6000 police personnel will be deployed in order to ward off any violence or untoward incidents.

"Section 144 to be imposed in Bhopal tomorrow. Schools will remain open. 6000 police forces will be deployed. Police department to keep a tab on social media, action will be taken against rumour-mongers," said Bhopal commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava.

According to media reports, a shutdown has been called by some groups for April 10, who are reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. Although the section has been imposed in several other districts of Madhya Pradesh, but Gwalior, Bhind and Morena are deemed to be the sensitive areas. Meanwhile, security has also been tightened in Rajasthan's Alwar and police are carrying out patrols in several areas. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier today issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh.(ANI)