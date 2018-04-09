Section 144 to be imposed in Jaipur for April 10 Bharat Bandh

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Section 144 will be imposed in Rajasthan's Jaipur city tomorrow as a precautionary measure ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by various groups on 10 April.

"Section 144 will be imposed in Jaipur tomorrow. No procession or dharna is allowed. Action will be taken if someone is found to be indulged in the same. Adequate security forces have been deployed: Commissioner of Jaipur Police, Sanjay Aggarwal told media here.

According to media reports, a shutdown has been called by some groups for April 10, who are reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to all states asking them to make necessary arrangements and issue prohibitory orders, if necessary. Section 144 will also be imposed in Bhopal tomorrow in the wake of Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in various states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal to ward off any untoward incident. (ANI)