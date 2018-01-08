Section 377 will soon be dead: Harish Salve

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court said it will re-examine the Constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality, senior advocate Harish Salve on Monday said that the law will soon be dead.

"Section 377 is dead after the nine-judge bench which has said all these are matters of Right to Privacy. They have covered the entire ground. It will formally be struck down. It will be done very soon", Slave told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said it would reconsider Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality.

The matter will now be referred to a larger bench to reexamine the Constitutional validity of Section 377. Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised Section 377, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme-Court bench. The controversial Section 377 bans the sexual activities that are 'against the order of nature'. (ANI)