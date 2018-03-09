Section of Delhi metro's Pink line to open next week

[India], Mar. 09 (ANI): The 21.56-km-long section of the Pink line, connecting Majlis park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, is likely to open next week, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received safety clearance on Thursday.

The metro section of the line is likely to be opened for commercial operations next week after completion of all stipulations specified in the sanction, an official statement from the DMRC informed.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave the clearance for the section, which will connect Majlis Park in the north with the Delhi Universtiy's South Campus in the southern part of the national capital.

The section, which will connect North, North-West, West and South Delhi, has 12 stations, including three interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden. There is also an interchange facility available at Dhaula Kuan station to catch the Airport Express Line. At Dhaula Kuan, the stretch passes from the highest point -- 23.6 metres (as high as a seven-storey building) -- in the metro network. Overall, the Pink line is 59-km long, ending at Shiv Vihar, which is also in the North Delhi. The line has been dubbed as 'ring road' line, as it runs alongside ring road. The entire corridor is likely to open in June. (ANI)