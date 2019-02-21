Section of political parties spreading hatred: Mamata

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday alleged that a section of political parties were indulging in rumour mongering and spreading hatred with their "dangerous statements".

"I am ashamed to call out the names of the political parties who are involved in spreading hatred among the communities and attacking everybody. They are behaving as if only they are Indians while the others are Pakistanis," Banerjee told media.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of spoiling the constitutional position. "We want India should be united. We are fighting to unite India not to divide India. It is the BJP who do not want. And they are spoiling the constitutional position," she said.

Condemning the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel, Banerjee announced Rs five lakh compensation each for the two CRPF soldier - Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas from West Bengal. "Two jawans were killed in Pulwama from our state. Our government will give Rs five lakh each to their families and we express solidarity to them. And if they want service, we can also provide employment to one in the family," she added. In the backdrop of reports of several Kashmiri students receiving threats post-the February 14 Pulwama terror strike, Banerjee asserted that the Kashmiri students are welcome to stay in Kolkata. "In Kolkata only one incident happened and we have taken strong action against the culprit. We have provided all the security. All Kashmiri said that they are happy to stay in Kolkata as it is the safe place," she said. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on an ill-fated day. (ANI)