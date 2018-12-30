Securing future of youth biggest challenge: CM Kamal Nath

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the biggest challenge he is faced with is securing the future of the youth of the state.

Addressing a rally here, Kamal Nath said: "The challenges I have to overcome pertain not only to the development of Chhindwara but to the development of the whole state. The biggest challenge I am faced with is securing the future of the youth."

While saying that today's youth crave for opportunities of employment, Chief Minister Nath said that the youth have only been given darkness and empty promises for a long time.

The Chief Minister said that his government will not create employment opportunities by building temples or mosques, "but by winning the trust of the people both within and outside of the state, his government will attract investment to create employment." He further stated that he has been striving for the welfare of the youth for over 15 years. "For long, I have been trying to give gainful employment to the youth. This 'Make in India' has just started now. The number of skill development and training centres that are there in Chhindwara, there aren't as many in the entire world, let alone Madhya Pradesh or the country. And they have been here for 15 years," Chief Minister Nath said. He also stressed on the need for enabling farmers to be financially stable, saying that over 70 per cent of the population of the state depends on farming. "The state's economy depends on farming. The first thing I did as Chief Minister was to waive off their loans. It is also very important to give them the right price for their produces. That is why the previous Congress governments always raised the minimum support price (MSP) for a number of crops every year," Chief Minister said. (ANI)