Security arrangements a notch higher for Amarnath pilgrims

[India], June 23 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and the Civil Administration have conducted a mock drill in Garnai forest area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The mock drill was conducted with a motive to ensure quick relief for pilgrims if trapped in a landslide or any other natural calamity during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra also reviewed the security preparations for the same on June 22. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to review the security arrangements.

On a related note, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that security forces are looking into law and order and counter-intelligence. More than three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine every year and the administration is taking all steps to provide facilities for them. Security is being deployed at the base camp for the pilgrims. Other facilities like drinking water, toilets, and clean halls for stay, inquiry counters, transport, communication, and banking have been set up at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. The two-month-long pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 28. The multi-tier arrangements have been made keeping last year's incident in mind. On July 10 last year, at least nine Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack on the bus in Anantnag district. (ANI)