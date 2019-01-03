Security arrests 2 for carrying huge foreign currency at IGI Airport

[India], Jan 03(ANI): The security personals here at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday arrested two passengers for allegedly carrying a heavy amount of foreign currency.

Earlier in the day, around 7:50 am in the morning, the first suspect identified as Anwarul Alam Halder was caught during a thorough security check at the terminal 3 of the IGI airport. When his bag was checked during the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC), USD 33347 cash, worth approximately Rs 23,45,000, was recovered. On inquiry, he was also not able to produce any valid document.

Suspect Halder, an Indian, was supposed to travel to Phnom Penh via Bangkok by Thai Air flight No. TG-324 (STD-1110 hrs), with Passport No.Z4478159. Earlier on Tuesday around 22:13 pm at night, a Tanzanian female passenger identified as Suzana Saidi Matitu, travelling to Mumbai by flight No. 9W-304 with Passport No. AB389931 was caught at the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at the Terminal 3 of IGI airport for allegedly carrying USD 25000, worth approximately Rs 17,53,000. Later on, the suspects in both the cases were handed over to the senior CISF officers and Customs Officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)