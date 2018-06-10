Security beefed up ahead of Amarnath yatra

[India], June 10 (ANI): Taking a cue from last year's deadly bus attack, the security has been beefed up along the entire route of the Amarnath yatra, which commences on June 28.

"Amarnath Yatra is sensitive, taking a cue from last year's incident, we are gearing up the security forces. We will ensure a safe Yatra," said Mohsin Shehadi, DIG CRPF, South Kashmir.

The jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are also being deployed at the vital places for the security of the pilgrims.

The Jammu and Kashmir government along with Shrine Board has started the preparations for the smooth pilgrimage this year and in this process, the government along with Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) has started clearance of snow from tracks and installing other logistical infrastructure for pilgrims who will undertake Yatra from Pahalgam side. Around 250-300 labours are being arranged by the Shrine Board and PDA so that the 32 kms track between Chandanwari side to holy cave is ready before the start of an annual pilgrimage. The DIG CRPF said that all security arrangements have been made from Pahalgam side for the pilgrimage. Officials are hopeful that by June 18 all arrangements will be put in place. On July 10 last year, at least nine Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in the attack on the bus in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. In December, the police claimed to have killed all the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants involved in the attack. (ANI)