Security beefed up at counting centres in Delhi

New Delhi: With two days left for the declaration of results of the Lok Sabha polls, security has been beefed up in and around counting centres in the seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital, officials said Tuesday.

The deployment of security personnel for May 23, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, has been made in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission, an official said.

In a statement, the Delhi police said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the reception-cum-counting centres."

Chandni Chowk constituency's counting centre is SKV Bharat Nagar; for South Delhi it is Jijabai Industrial Training Institute for Women, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort; and the Integrated Institute of Technology, Dwarka, is the counting centre for West Delhi.

Counting for the Northwest Delhi seat will take place at DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur; for Northeast Delhi at ITI Nand Nagari; for New Delhi at NP Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, Gole Market; and the Badminton Court at the CWG Village will be the centre for East Delhi.

Besides, personnel from Central Armed Police Forces, the Delhi Armed Police and local police, officials from communications, the special branch and PCR have also been pressed into service for crowd control around counting centres and to meet any contingency, the statement stated.

The security at EVM strongrooms comprises three layers -- the outer cordon, middle cordon and inner cordon, an official from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

The inner cordon is made up of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, the middle layer has personnel from the Delhi Armed Police and the outer layer has personnel from the district police.

On May 23, there will be a three-tier security in place with the outer cordon beginning 100 metres away from the counting centre, middle layer at the entrance followed by the inner layer, said a senior police officer.

Every counting centre will have see deployment of 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, one company from the CAPF and one company from the Delhi Armed Police.

One company comprises 100 personnel.

While Northeast, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, East and Northwest parliamentary constituencies will see deployment of 800-1100 police personnel, there will be more personnel deployed at the counting centres in the West Delhi and South Delhi constituencies, he added.

The counting centre for West Delhi is in Dwarka and has open roads which see a huge amount of traffic. Similarly, the counting centre for South Delhi is on a busy stretch of the August Kranti Marg and more security personnel have been deployed there, the officer said.

Security was also beefed up there following the Aam Aadmi Party's letter to the Election Commission urging them to provide additional security at the counting centre in South Delhi, alleging that political opponents plan to manipulate EVMs ahead of the announcement of poll results on May 23.

Around 1,450 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at the centre apart from the additional forces, he said.

Barricades will be put up 100 metres away from the counting centre in Dwarka and only vehicles of returning officers and SDMs will be allowed to go up to the counting centre, another officer said.

The police has arranged two parking spots where commuters will be able to park their vehicles, the officer said.

Since the Dwarka court is also located close to the counting centre, two diversions have been made for advocates and petitioners coming to there on May 23, he said, adding that they have also made arrangements for the victory procession that will start once the results are out.

On the day of the counting, police personnel will be deployed in three shifts -- 6 am to 2 pm, 2pm to 10 pm and if the results are not out by 10 pm, there will be police personnel deployed even after that.