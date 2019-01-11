Security beefed up in Haryana, Punjab ahead of murder trial verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): A special CBI court here will likely pronounce verdict in a journalist's murder case, allegedly involving jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is accused of orchestrating the killing of Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist, for openly criticising the Dera chief in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach'.

The Dera chief is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers.

Ahead of the verdict, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Haryana and parts of Punjab. Several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police and commando force have been deployed to combat any untoward situation.

Rohtak's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tahir Hussain said: "We have heightened the security of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of January 11 verdict in a murder case against him. We have established four more police posts, five patrolling parties around the jail, PCRs and three more inspectors have been put on the duty."

On 25 August 2017, 41 lives were claimed and scores of people were injured after violence erupted in Panchkula and other towns of Haryana following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will appear through video conferencing for the hearing, after the court earlier this week directed the Haryana government to produce the Dera chief via video conference for the pronouncement of the verdict in the November 21, 2002 journalist murder case.

During an earlier hearing, CBI special judge Jagdeep Singh agreed to the application moved by the Haryana government for an option to produce the Dera chief in the court through video conference. (ANI)