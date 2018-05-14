Security beefed up in Hyderabad ahead of Ramzan

[India] May 14 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in old Hyderabad ahead of Ramzan festival.

Speaking to ANI, V Satyanarayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, said, "Since the old city of Hyderabad is very sensitive area, so we have deployed sufficient police personnel in order to prevent any in toward incidents."

"Right from the early morning prayers to midnight Taraweeh prayers, we are deploying the force in and around the mosques to prevent clashes with other community people. All the shops will be opened for 24 hours, so we also deployed She Teams and Mufti Teams to prevent eve teasing and chain snatchings. We have already conducted meetings with Moulana's and religious heads to ensure free conduct of Ramzan," Satyanarayana said.

More than 1500 police force including Telangana Special Police, and Women Force will be manning several Ramzan events in the city. "During the Friday Prayers, we will also deploy Rapid Action Force, Central Paramilitary Forces to prevent any untoward incident. We are also installing 500 high definition cameras to enroute main mosques," said the DCP. The traders and shop owners have also made special arrangements to attract customers during Ramzan. Mohammed Zubair, bangle trader, told ANI, "Our shop at Charminar is 80-year-old. For Ramzan we are going to make special designs, which will be available in this Holy month only. Public and tourists from various places come here to visit. We have already got 24 hours permission and this helps us in doing more business." Mohammed Jhaleel, cloth merchant, said, "We are hoping for more business in this Ramzan season as new items will arrive in this month." Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)