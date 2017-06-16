Security beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra

[India] June 16 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in entire Jammu and Kashmir ahead of annual Amarnath Yatra that is beginning from June 29.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday said that the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra are well prepared.

Speaking to ANI, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rajiv R. Bhatnagar said, "For the Amarnath Yatra, we have made the comprehensive arrangements. The extra forces that are required have already reported and they are now being deployed. All security arrangements have been made en route as well as in the camps. Everything is in place for the safe and secure conduct of the yatra."

Bhatnagar said that drones will also be used and a helpline has been started for the citizens of the valley. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N. N. Vohra on Friday took stock of the facilities for Amarnath Yatris at Pahalgam base camp. He said that the government is working hard to make the Amarnath yatra safe and convenient for the tourists. "The yatra is starting from June 29 and the preparations are going on since a past few months. I've come to take stock of facilities here at the Pahalgam base camp. I can see the hard work being put to make the stay easier for the pilgrims," Vohra told mediapersons. The Indian Army has deployed total five battalions in the valley in view of the Amarnarth Yatra. The Indian Army is gearing up for a major task to prevent any communal flare up during the yatra that will be preceded by Eid-ul-fitr on June 26. One battalion will be on the Sonamarg-Baltal route to the Amarnarth shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and another one will be in the Pahalgam route. The remaining battalions will be positioned along the Srinagar-Jammu highway north of the Jawahar Tunnel. The troops will be equipped with night vision capability and tasked with securing the heights around the routes. The CRPF is the overall in-charge for conducting the Amarnarth yatra and the Army units will be in-charge for preventing militants from disturbing the yatra. One additional battalion in counter infiltration role is deployed along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)