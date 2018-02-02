Security beefs up at Chandan Gupta's house post dead threats

[India], Feb. 2 (ANI): Security outside Kasganj violence victim Chandan Gupta's residence beefed up, after his father Sushil Gupta said 'the family was receiving death threats'.

"I was sitting outside my house when some people came on bike in the morning. They stopped their bike for a second and said that the accused are going to jail, but others are still there. They also warned me to not take enmity with them," Sushil Gupta, father of Chandan Gupta told ANI.

He added that the unidentified men also said, "we will see you" before taking off.

"Our life is under threat; the life of my daughter is under threat. I ask Judiciary, Yogi ji to give us licensed arms so that we can secure our safety," he added. Gupta also asked for security cover. On January 31, the prime accused in the murder case of Chandan Gupta during Kasganj violence was arrested. The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main accused Salim from Kasganj today for the murder of Chandan Gupta who died on January 26. (ANI)