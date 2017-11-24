Security employee fled away with Rs 1 crore in Gurugram

[India], November 24 (ANI): An employee of a security providing company on Friday fled away with Rs 1 crore in cash on the pretext of depositing it in the City Bank ATM located in Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

The incident took place when the SIS Company's cash van came to the mall with four of its employees, including the driver of the van.

At about 4:30 pm, the ATM cash van arrived in the basement of the Mall.

The company's employee identified as Hemant took out the cash bags from the van, headed towards the lift and then fled from the place.

Police has begun the investigation immediately. "A case has been registered. The investigation is underway. He will be nabbed soon," Gurugram Police PRO Ravindra Kumar said. Now, police is looking for the CCTV footages. (ANI)