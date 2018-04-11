Security for Rabri Devi not pulled, says Bihar ADG

[India], April 11 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (headquarters) SK Singhal on Wednesday said that the security was not withdrawn from former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's house.

Singhal told ANI, "The CRPF personnel deployed for the security of Lalu Prasad have been removed as he is in jail. However, the security provided to his family members has been retained".

"Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have the same security which was allotted to them earlier. Not a single person from the security has been removed," Singhal told ANI, adding, "No one should complain."

On Tuesday night, following the announcement made by the Bihar government to withdraw 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at Rabri's Patna residence, the jawans were seen packing their things and leaving the premises. Following this, Rabri Devi penned a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where she claimed that the security of her family and the house was compromised. Rabri also underlined that when her husband was arrested in December last year in connection with a fodder scam case, the state government had ordered the withdrawal of security to the latter. However, the security was not withdrawn for Rabri and her family. (ANI)