[India], Apr 24, ANI: The security forces arrested nine Naxals in Konta of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In a successful search operation by the security forces, one platoon commander who had a bounty of Rs. 2 lakh on his head has also been arrested.

Earlier, in one of the biggest encounters in Maharashtra, 37 Naxals were killed in three days. The encounter took place on Sunday in Gadchiroli. (ANI)