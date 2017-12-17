Security forces eliminates two NDFB cadres in Assam

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Two National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) cadres were eliminated in an encounter with security forces and a kidnapped person was rescued from Umrangso, an area along Assam Meghalaya border in the early hours of Saturday.

The joint operation was launched by the 43 Assam Rifles of 22 Sector Assam Rifles under IGAR (East), the Assam Police and the Meghalaya Police.

A search operation was launched in the evening hours of Friday based on input received about presence of three to four cadres of the NDFB in the area of Assam Coal Quarry in Umrangso.

The deceased cadres were identified as Prasenjit Mushahary and Sobin Boro of the NDFB who were also involved in the kidnapping of Mahendra Rai, Manager of Pyrdung Coal Quarry on December 4, who was kept in custody in the hideout and was rescued safely later. Yesterday, when the teams approached the suspected hideout, they were fired upon by the insurgents. However, the retaliatory fire by the security forces resulted in elimination of two cadres. A foreign made pistol was also recovered from the hideout during the search operation. (ANI)