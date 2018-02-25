Security forces gear up to counter militants in J-K

-K) [India] Feb 25 (ANI): A high-level meeting of Army, state police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora to review the security situation, intelligence gathering and operational preparedness to counter the design of terrorists.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General AK Bhatt and the 15 Corps Commander on Saturday.

The meeting comes in the wake of increasing incidents of terrorists attack across the border.

Recently, the terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir killing six Army personnel.

The unprovoked firing and rampant ceasefire violation along the LoC has also become a matter of concern for the Army and the state police.(ANI)