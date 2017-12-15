Security forces gun down Naxal in Odisha

[India], December 15 (ANI): A naxal was killed while others ran away following an encounter with a Border Security Force (BSF) team in Odisha's Lukapani forest area on Friday.

An improvised explosive device (IED), one self-loading rifle and ammunition were recovered from the naxalite's possession, according to a BSF's statement.

Acting on specific information about the presence of Naxalites in the area, a special operation was launched by the BSF on Thursday night.

At 7 a.m., exchange of gunfire took place, and it lasted for 10 minutes. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one naxal was gunned down while others fled away taking the cover of forest. (ANI)