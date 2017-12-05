Security forces gun down NDFB(S) terrorist in Assam

[India], December 5 (ANI): A suspected National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces here on Monday.

Reportedly, a search operation was launched after security forces had received a tip-off on the movement of NDFB(S) terrorist near Indo-Bhutan border in the district.

During the operation, the terrorist fired at the police party after sighting them in the area.

Soon an encounter ensued, following which one terrorist was neutralised while others managed to escape.

The police also busted a hideout and recovered one 9 mm pistol, one magazine, five rounds of live ammunition and other miscellaneous articles. The terrorist is yet to be identified. The security forces have launched a combing operation in the area. (ANI)