Security forces kill 3 JeM terrorists in Kulgam encounter, but lose one DSP

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed on Sunday in an encounter with the security forces in Tarigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

However, one Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur was also killed during the operation, while three Army personnel including a Major were injured in the gunfight.

The encounter broke out after the troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were conducting search operations in Tarigam area of the district.

The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. The identity of slain terrorists is yet to be establisehd. "There was a group of militants from Jaish who were hiding somewhere after which security forces started the operation," said DGP Dilbagh Singh. Aman Thakur received critical bullet wounds in his head during the gunfight and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the death of Aman Thakur. He has also wished a speedy recovery to the security personnel injured during the encounter. "We have lost a very brave Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Dy SP Aman Thakur in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam. Such an irreparable loss for Jammu and Kashmir Police family and nation. Rest in peace dear," tweeted Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP, Security, Kashmir. A resident of Gogla in Doda district of Jammu region, Aman Thakur is survived by his parents, wife Sarla Devi and 6-year-old son Arya. In a press release, Jammu and Kashmir Police paid rich tributes to Thakur. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this critical juncture," the police said. Thakur, a 2011-batch Kashmir Police Service Officer, was leading from the front in the operation. He was heading the counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kulgam from the last one-and-a-half years and had played a key role in the killing of terrorists in the area. The police said the officer was known for his determination and valour, besides simplicity, plain speaking, and thorough professionalism. In a short period of time, he had earned love, respect, and appreciation of the locals in the area for his helpful nature and professionalism, they said. (ANI)