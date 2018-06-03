Security forces kill infiltrator in J-K

[India], June 3 (ANI): One terrorist was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector on Sunday, according to sources.

This comes around eight days after five terrorists were gunned down post a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat called upon Pakistan to stop infiltration to establish peace along the border.

"We want peace at borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire that causes loss of life and property and in such a case we have to retaliate but if Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take initiative, which will start with them stopping infiltration," he said.

The acts of terrorism and ceasefire violation are continuing to take place despite the Centre's order, calling for the suspension of security operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. The Union home ministry, however, had clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people." (ANI)