Security forces nab Hizbul terrorist in Bandipora

Security forces on Monday apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Ajas area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

The suspected terrorist is identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer, a resident of Koil Muqam area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces recovered one pistol, satellite phone and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Indian Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles, 162 Territorial Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Sheer from the Champazpura area near Ajas.

The police said that the accused was associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group and was a category 'A' terrorist. "Arms and ammunition were recovered from a terrorist named Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer of Hizbul Mujahideen this morning. He was active for the last five years in the Kupwara, Sopore and Bandipora belt," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipore, Sheikh Zulfikar Ahmed. (ANI)