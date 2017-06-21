Security forces trap two LeT terrorists in Pulwama

[India], June 21 (ANI): Security forces have reportedly trapped two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to preliminary reports, an encounter is currently on between the two terrorists and personnel of the 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOP) and 183 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion.

The encounter is reported to be taking place in the New Colony Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

Both the terrorists are said to be affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)