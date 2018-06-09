Security forces will foil assassination bid on PM Modi, says MoS home

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir stated that security forces of the country will make sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assassination plot does not succeed.

"Security forces of the country will never let anything like this (assassination plot) happen. The government and Ministry of Home Affairs will not pardon those behind this plan. Some arrests have been made, and the investigation is underway. I assure you, such criminals will not be forgiven," Ahir told ANI.

The Pune Police on Friday revealed that they intercepted an internal communication of Maoists plotting to kill Prime Minister Modi in a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' assassination. This comes a day after the police told a court that the letter was seized from the residence of one of the five people who were arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members on Friday received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounters, wherein 40 Maoists were killed by security forces in April. According to sources in the Maharashtra home department, two letters addressed to the office of the chief minister were received from the left-wing extremists, mentioning that the Gadchiroli encounters would be avenged. (ANI)