Security guard abuses minor girl in Hyderabad

[India] May 1 (ANI): A security guard of a theater allegedly abused a 13-year-old girl physically here on Tuesday.

According to police, a security guard of Vijetha theatre physically abused the minor girl when she had gone to take water from the theatre.

The security guard allegedly abused the minor girl in the bathroom after tying her and putting a cloth into her mouth. The girl's parents are daily labourers.

Talking to ANI, the girl's relatives said, "We all went to take water near Vijetha theatre at 7.00 a.m. We all came from there but the girl didn't come out. She came out crying at 9.00 a.m. The girl said that she was taken into the bathroom and her hands were tied hard. Then the security guard tried to abuse her in the bathroom."

Venkat Reddy, Sanathnagar SHO, informed that the minor girl resides in huts which are opposite to Vijetha theatre here under Sanathnagar limits. "The girl went to take water near the theatre in the morning at 7.00 am. The watchman of the theatre named Prashanth dragged the girl into the bathroom when she was alone and assaulted her physically." The SHO said the relatives of the girl have lodged a complaint and police are conducting further investigations. The girl will now be sent to a nearby hospital and she will be treated over there, the SHO told ANI. Police have filed a case under sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 and section 4 of POCSO Act. (ANI)