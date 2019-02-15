Security of separatists to be reviewed: Rajnath

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the government has decided to review the security provided to separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 49 CRPF troopers.

Although he did not use the words "separatist leaders", the Minister made his intention obvious when he told the media: "There are some elements here who are hand in glove with terrorist organisations in Pakistan and its (intelligence agency) ISI.

"These elements are not only against the progress and development of the state but they are also destroying the future of the local youth.

"There are elements in Kashmir who receive money from Pakistan and ISI. I have told the state authorities to review the security of those elements who receive money from Pakistan and ISI." Many leading separatists are guarded by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. These include Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The Minister said the entire nation saluted the sacrifice of the CRPF troopers. "I have requested the state government to extend maximum help they can lend to the bereaved families." After paying tribute to the slain CRPF personnel, Rajnath Singh held a meeting attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and officers of the Army and central security forces. "Whatever essential directions were necessary have been given to the security forces. The morale of our security forces is high," he said. "The war we are fighting against terrorism will be won and the entire nation stands with us in this war against terrorism. "I want to assure the people of Kashmir that the nefarious designs from across the border to sustain terrorism against India will not be allowed to succeed. I am happy that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are with us in the war against terrorism. "I want to warn the people that there are some forces who would like to stoke communal passions. Whenever the county has faced such problems, people cutting across various sections of society and religious divide have stood together to defeat such designs. Rajnath Singh said if anybody tried to create communal trouble, he would be dealt with strongly. "Today various Muslim countries are internationally united to fight terrorism." Asked if there had been a security failure vis-a-vis the terror strike, the Minister said: "That is a matter of investigation and we will have to wait till the investigation into the terrorist strike is completed." Rajnath Singh earlier visited the Army Base Hospital in Srinagar where he met some of the injured troopers.