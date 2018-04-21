Security personnel succumbs to injuries sustained in ceasefire violation

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Havildar Charanjeet Singh, who sustained bullet injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on April 17, has succumbed to his injuries.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector on April 17.

During the exchange of fire, Havildar Singh sustained grievous bullet injuries. He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in military hospitals.

However, despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours yesterday morning.

Singh, aged 42 years belonged to village Kalsian Tehsil Nowshera, district Rajouri, is survived by his wife. The mortal remains are being brought to his native village wherein he will be bid farewell with full military honours. (ANI)