Security review meeting held for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

[India], June 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Core Group Security (CGS) held a meeting at Nagrota on Saturday to coordinate arrangements and security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

On June 21, the Jammu and Kashmir government had directed all agencies concerned to coordinate ensuring smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra which will begin from June 29.

Chief Secretary B.B Vyas, during a review meeting on the arrangements for smooth conduct of the yatra in Srinagar, said all agencies must remain prepared to meet any exigencies arising en route the pilgrimage. The meeting was attended by senior civil, police and paramilitary officers.

Vyas also directed for the setting up of a joint check-post of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between Ramban and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. "Superintendent of Police of Ramban has been instructed to coordinate the movement of pilgrims and vehicles along the national highway and start an online monitoring group in this regard", Vyas added. (ANI)