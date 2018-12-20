Security scenario has improved in the country, particularly in Northeast: Rajnath

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the internal security situation has vastly improved in the country and the incidences of violence have come down, particularly in the Northeast and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states in the recent years.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police here on Thursday, Singh said, "Security scenario in the North-East region has witnessed steady improvement in recent years. The incidents of violence have come down and the situation has further improved in 2018. There is a 17 percent decline in total incidents and 38 percent reduction in the casualties of civilians."

He also noted with satisfaction the improving security scenario in the North-East, particularly the peaceful rollout of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam including publication of the final draft NRC list on July 30, 2018. Stating that a number of militant groups are operating from the territories of neighboring countries, particularly Myanmar, the Home Minister said that India's security concerns have been conveyed to Myanmar, adding that efforts are on to harness the trade potential with the Eastern neighbour and beyond. "A number of militant groups are operating from the territories of neighboring countries, particularly Myanmar. Our concerns have been highlighted in the bilateral meetings with these countries. In order to plug the gaps on the Indo-Myanmar border, an Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has formulated a revised protocol for effective implementation of Free Movement Regime," he said. Singh also said that Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) was selectively relaxed in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, inviting a positive public response. "India is a member of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body, which makes recommendations relating to combating of financing of terrorism, money laundering, etc and efforts on this platform by India have ensured that Pakistan is rightly put on the grey list," he noted. "It is a matter of great satisfaction that Left Wing Extremism situation in the country continues to improve. My congratulations and best wishes to the Intelligence agencies, Security Forces and State Police involved in fighting Naxalism," Singh added.(ANI)