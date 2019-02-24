Security tightened at Odisha, Mumbai airports

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport on Sunday has beefed up security following a security alert issued by the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Suresh Chandr Hota, Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport said, “Security has been tightened at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar following a security alert issued by the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)."

On Saturday Air Operation Control Centre (AOCC) Mumbai enhanced its security after receiving a call that threatened to hijack one of its aircraft.

CK Ranga, Deputy Director at Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, “A telephonic message received by the station duty office AOCC Mumbai stating information regarding a threat to Indian Airlines flight, getting hijacked to Pakistan on February 23.” Following the threat, the screening of passengers, staff and visitors has been enhanced, the intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area and other security measures have been beefed up. On Sunday, a Dubai bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, following a reported hijacking attempt where the hijacker was shot dead, according to media reports. (ANI)