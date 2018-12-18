Security tightened for Sterlite plant amid reports of fresh protest

Chennai: Security has been tightened around the Sterlite Copper plant following information that attempts were on by some outfits to organise a major protest in the backdrop of the NGT setting aside a Tamil Nadu government order permanently closing it,officials said Monday.

Besides, security was also strengthened in other parts of the district, including at the Collectorate where a large number of police personnel had been posted, as a precautionary measure in view of the violent protests witnessed in May this year demanding closure of the plant.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22-23 after the 99-day long protest by the locals against Sterlite turned violent and government properties came under attack. The protesters were demanding closure of the plant citing pollution concerns. While the Tamil Nadu government had on May 28 ordered permanent closure of the plant in the wake of the protests, the National Green Tribunal on Saturday set it aside, allowing an appeal by the Sterlite. The state government has said it would file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the NGT order even as opposition parties attacked it for "negligent" handling of the issue. An official on Monday said there was information that some religious and political outfits were trying to coordinate and organise a major agitation here against Sterlite.