Security tightened in Rohtak ahead of Chhatrapati murder case verdict

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case verdict, in which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is an accused, security has been heightened in the Rohtak district.

The special CBI court has fixed January 11 as the date of verdict in the slain journalist murder case.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged in the district's Sunaria jail after being sentenced to 20 years jail-term in 2017, in a rape case.

Sharing details of the security measures, Rohtak DSP Tahir Hussain said, "We have heightened security of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of 11 January verdict in a murder case against him. We have established 4 more police posts, 5 patrolling parties around the jail, PCRs and 3 more inspectors have been put on duty."

Earlier in February, Rahim was charge-sheeted by the CBI on the charges of castrating his male devotees, and was accused in the murder case in March. (ANI)