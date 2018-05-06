Security upped after bomb threat to Palaniswami's house

[India], May 6 (ANI): The security has been beefed up at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence in Chennai after a bomb hoax call.

As per the sources of Tamil Nadu police, a hoax bomb threat was also issued to actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth's residence.

The police said that they received two phone calls from an unknown person on Saturday from the same number at around 1:50 pm and 6:27 pm. The person threatened to plant a bomb at the residence of the Chief Minister and Rajinikanth.

After receiving the call, the police sent a bomb squad to Palaniswami and Rajinikanth's residence but no bomb was found there. After tracing the number, the police found that the call was made from Cuddalore district. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)