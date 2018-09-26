Sedition case against Congress' Ramya for 'offensive' tweet against PM Modi

Lucknow: An FIR has been filed against Congress IT cell chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) for a recent photo tweeted by her of Prime Minister Modi. In her post, she had called PM Modi a 'chor' (thief) questioning him for not responding to allegations on the controversial Rafale deal.

#ChorPMChupHai pic.twitter.com/Bahu5gmHbn — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 24, 2018 "Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty & republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt. An FIR has been registered," Syed Rizwan Ahmad, the lawyer who filed a complaint in Lucknow against Ramya said. @divyaspandana 124? () 67

! pic.twitter.com/CYqJhTLaA8 — Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@DrRizwanAhmed1) September 25, 2018 Ramya reacted to the news of the FIR against her with a cryptic message of "Oh, well" in a tweet. Ramya reacted to the news of the FIR against her with a cryptic message of "Oh, well" in a tweet.