  4. Sedition case against Congress' Ramya for 'offensive' tweet against PM Modi

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 26, 2018 18:22 hrs
Ramya

Lucknow: An FIR has been filed against Congress IT cell chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) for a recent photo tweeted by her of Prime Minister Modi. In her post, she had called PM Modi a 'chor' (thief) questioning him for not responding to allegations on the controversial Rafale deal.

"Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty & republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt. An FIR has been registered," Syed Rizwan Ahmad, the lawyer who filed a complaint in Lucknow against Ramya said.

Ramya reacted to the news of the FIR against her with a cryptic message of "Oh, well" in a tweet.