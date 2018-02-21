Sedition case: Ahmedabad Court rejects Hardik Patel's discharge plea

[India] February 21 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Sessions' Court on Wednesday rejected Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel's discharge application in a sedition case against him.

Hardik Patel was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges following large-scale violence.

He had asserted that there was no evidence against him in the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch with regard to criminal conspiracy and inciting people to dislodge the government during the violent agitation that followed August 25, 2015 gathering by Patidar community.

Additional sessions judge Dilip Mahida did not accept Patel's arguments that there was no evidence against him. In October 2015, Gujarat High Court had rejected the quashing petition in this case. (ANI)