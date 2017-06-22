Sedition charges against 15 Muslims held cheering for Pakistan's win in ICC Trophy dropped

Burhanpur: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday withdrew the sedition charges filed against 15 Muslims for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and bursting crackers after Pakistan's victory over India in the ICC Trophy.





The police dropped the charges on directions from senior officials, but have now been charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "disturbing communal harmony".





As many as 15 men in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday were arrested for criminal conspiracy and sedition, after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrated Pakistan's Champions Trophy cricket triumph against India which was held on June 18.