Seeman, the controversial Tamil politician, who met Kamal Hassan

Chennai: Kamal Hassan, who's all set to launch his political party Wednesday, met Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman earlier in the day.

Seeman, a controversial figure in Tamil politics, is the chief-coordinator of the political party, Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.

He is an ardent campaigner for the self determination of the Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and its leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. He is an advocate of the rule of Tamils in their homeland, Tamil Nadu and to spread the importance of Tamil language, only by which unity of Tamil people is possible.

Prior to his involvement in politics, Seeman has worked as a filmmaker and actor.

Swarajya Magazine has called Seeman, as 'a curious combination of many strands.'

'He not only propounds a separate racial and linguistic identity for Tamils but also a separate religious identity. He also wears his Luddite cap, so to speak, when he opposes the Neutrino project. Yet, he threatens eco-activists were they to oppose the imaginary dams he would build in Tamil Nadu to deny water to Kerala - he would have them deported or worse. He also believes strongly in Illuminati conspiracies and asks his cadre to familiarise themselves with Illuminati conspiracies against Tamils,' a Swarajya profile on the man claims.

Seeman is known campaigner for the rights of the Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam braving several counts of intimidation and detention and was an acquaintance of its leader, Velupillai Prabhakaran.

In fact November 2014, Seeman and Naam Thamizhar Katchi observed the 60th birth anniversary of Velupillai Prabhakaran.

On 24 October 2008, Seeman was arrested after taking part in a rally condemning state atrocities against Tamils in Sri Lanka, organised by director Bharathiraja, also a Tamil activist, and other prominent Tamil directors, actors, and producers.

The rally was part of statewide protests across Tamil Nadu in 2008 condemning the Government of Sri Lanka's role in the Sri Lankan Civil War.

During the rally, Seeman and fellow director Ameer Sultan made speeches criticizing the Indian government and expressing support to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, a Tamil separatist group on the island which has been alleged as a "terrorist group" by India and many other countries.

The two were later released on bail with the help of their assistant directors, Bharathiraja, and actor R. Sarath Kumar.

Upon his release from a five month detention at the Vellore prison, Seeman actively campaigned for the defeat of the Congress party in the State Assembly elections for their role in the genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka

Seeman attended several Maaveerar Day events in Toronto, Canada on 27 November 2009 and delivered an anti-Sinhalese and pro-Tamil Tiger speeches and also announced the launch of a new movement called "We are Tamils" (Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam).

The RCMP (The Royal Canadian Mounted Police) arrested him after he delivered a hate-speech against the Sinhalese ("not a single Sinhalese should live") in a speech to the Canadian Tamil Youth and deported him back to India.

Following Seeman's deportation was the fire-bombing of the residence of E. V. K. S. Elangovan by a few individuals, including an unnamed assistant film director.

During the parliamentary elections in 2014, Seeman has stated that the Naam Tamilar Katchi would campaign for the defeat of the candidates fielded by the Congress, BJP and the DMDK where they are contesting.

The three parties lost all the constituencies they contested in Tamil Nadu with the exception of BJP who managed to win their only seat in Kanniyakumari.

In September 2016, Seeman was among some 176 people arrested after "attempting to lay siege to Srivaikuntam dam, where desilting works [were] under way as per a directive from the National Green Tribunal".