Sehwag extends helping hand to mother of deceased tribal youth

, Apr. 3 (ANI): Activist Rahul Easwar on Tuesday confirmed that he has received a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakhs sent by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for the mother of, a tribal man who was beaten to death in Kerala's Palakkad earlier this year.

Easwar will hand over the cheque to Madhu's mother on April 11.

Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Palakkad's Attappadi village.

He was tied and thrashed after he was caught shop-lifting. The incident took place on February 22, when a few locals allegedly tracked him down, tied him up and tortured him for hours. Some even took selfies during the mob attack.