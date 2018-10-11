Self-styled godman Rampal convicted in murder cases

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Hisar Court on Thursday held self-styled godman Rampal guilty in two murder related cases filed against him in 2014. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 16 and 17. Additional District and Sessions Judge DR Chalia pronounced the verdict.

Speaking to ANI over the matter, public prosecutor Rajiv Sardana told ANI, "Total 29 people (godman and his followers) were accused. The court has ordered that all of them are guilty under the sections we had mentioned in the charge sheet. The quantum of the punishment will be pronounced on October 16 and 17. Rampal was present in person and not through video conferencing."

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Hisar to ward off any untoward situation. District Collector Ashok Kumar Meena told ANI, "We have taken adequate measures to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been imposed across Hisar district. Around 2000 police personnel have been deployed." The self-styled godman was arrested on November 19, 2014, after two murder cases were registered against him. The first case pertains to the death of a woman in the Satlok Ashram in Barwal town of Hisar while another one was filed after bodies of four women and a child were found in his ashram in November 2014. (ANI)