Seminar on promoting tourism through air connectivity held in New Delhi

[India], April 12 (ANI): Over the years, India's airlines sector has proven its credentials through connectivity by bridging the gap between the urban and the far-flung areas of the country.

India is gradually becoming a focal point in the global aviation map- thanks to constant growth in the air traffic, route expansion, and major airport infrastructure development.

Seeing the country's potential in boosting the tourism through air connectivity, a seminar on Incredible India Connectivity -Driving Tourism for Inclusive Growth was held on Thursday at India International Centre in New Delhi.

The mega event was organised by the Foundation for Aviation & Sustainable Tourism with the support of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Tourism.

Keeping in mind the rich cultural heritage, which needs to be marketed globally, the aviation and tourism industries have joined hands.

The idea is to invigorate the economic growth by providing air connectivity to regions with a stronghold on tourism.

"We are targeting the foreign tourists, NRIs and domestic tourists because these there are the key drive of tourism sector. And I can assure that if such chopper services or airline connectivity introduce, the viability will no longer a big issue. Very good example is the northeastern states where we find that with better connectivity, now the northeastern destinations are really taking off. And Sikkim is one such state where the number of tourists are double than the population of the state," Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

The one-day seminar also aimed to cater the stakeholders in Tourism and Aviation industries to address the issues related to critical infrastructure development, particularly the connectivity.

The discussions were also held on ensuring a conducive and safe environment for tourists, so as to promote tourism globally.

The inaugural function was graced by the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu through video conference at the Multi-Purpose Hall.

The Union Minister also said that, "Without connectivity, how will the people visit the tourist places? So we need road, rail and air connectivity. We also need connectivity through waterways. And that could be a one away of adventure tourism.

The event saw delegates from Tourism and Aviation Industry, representatives from Airports Authority of India, Federation of Indian Airlines, Ministry of Civil Aviation, private airport operators, major airlines, Ministry of Tourism department, Tour and Travel Operators, Hospitality Industry etc.

The participants also held discussions and deliberations on ideas and suggestions for long term solutions.

It is noteworthy to mention that India is the 9th largest aviation market in the world with 90 operational airports serving over 300 million passengers a year. (ANI)