Sena medal for Lance Naik Wani

[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who is a recipient of Ashok Chakra, the nation's highest peacetime award, was on Thursday posthumously presented with Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) by the General Officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh.

The award was received by his wife on his behalf in an event held here.

Along with Bar to Sena Medal, 76 Sena Gallantry Medals, 7 Sena Medals (Distinguished) and 8 Vishisht Seva Medals were also presented to the officials.

The ‘unit appreciation’ to 20 units was also awarded for their overall outstanding performance in the Command Theatre in the year 2018. While specially complimenting the parents and families of award winners for having supported them in their endeavours, the Army Commander also commended all ranks of the Northern Command for their steadfastness, devotion and patriotic fervour. Regional President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Northern Command felicitated the Next of Kin of posthumous awardees, reassuring them of the unstinted organisational support. (ANI)