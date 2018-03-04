'Sending top Cong leaders to Meghalaya shows Rahul's immaturity'

[India], Mar 4 (ANI): North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the Congress Party's decision to send its top leadership to Meghalaya lacked calculation and showed the immaturity of the party president Rahul Gandhi.

"I think top Congress leaders were sent to Meghalaya as they were told that they are the single largest party. However, they have no support from regional parties, as the latter is supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I feel that Rahul Gandhi sent four senior leaders of the party to Shillong without any calculations. It shows his lack of maturity," Sarma told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed that as in the case of Meghalaya, the Congress will have to concede defeat in Karnataka as well. "In Meghalaya, instead of the Opposition's unity, we were united and will now form the government. I am sure we will win in Karnataka as well, as the people are tired of the Congress' corrupt governance," he said. Despite having the highest share of seats in the recently held Assembly Polls in Meghalaya, the Congress is unable to form the government, as the National People's Party (NPP)-led coalition bagged 34 seats, thus claiming stake to form the state government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma. (ANI)