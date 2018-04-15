Sengar's goons threatening villagers to keep quiet, says victim's uncle

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Family of the 17-year-old rape victim on Sunday alleged that "goons" of accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar threatening villagers to keep quiet in connection with the case.

"Some goons of Kuldeep Sengar are threatening villagers to keep quiet. Yesterday, they went there in two cars and threatened them to keep quiet and cut ties with me or be prepared to face the consequences, which will be getting ousted from the village. Two people are already missing," said the uncle of the victim.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sengar, who was later sent to a seven-day CBI custody on Saturday in connection with the case. A medical superintendent and a casualty officer at UP's Unnao district hospital have also been suspended in connection with the said case. The CBI has registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed last year. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI. The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions, had also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. The victim's father died on April 9 due to multiple injuries. Atul Singh and five other accused were sent to jail on Thursday. (ANI)