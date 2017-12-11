Senior advocate gives up court practice after heated exchange with CJI

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Senior Supreme Court lawyer Rajeev Dhavan on Monday gave up court practice as he was upset over a 'humilitating' exchange in the court between him and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

This exchange happened during a hearing on the Delhi Government vs the Centre statehood case.

Dhawan wrote to CJI Misra: "After a humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice."

"You are entitled to take back the Senior Gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered," the letter added.

The case relates to the power tussle between the Kejriwal-led state government and the Delhi Lieutenant General, a union government appointee and Dhavan was one of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's counsels. On December 6, Dhavan wanted to make verbal submissions, which CJI Misra allowed, but asked him to not repeat the points made by lead counsel Gopal Subramanium. Reportedly, CJI Misra then objected to a submission he thought Dhavan had made earlier and snapped at the senior advocate. (ANI)