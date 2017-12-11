Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan writes to CJI: 'I have decided to give up court practice'

New Delhi: In an undated letter written to CJI Deepak Misra, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said he was giving up court practice after the "humiliating end" to the power tussle case between the Delhi government and Centre.

“After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice. You are entitled to take back the Senior gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered,” he wrote.

The case saw heated exchanges between CJI Misra and Dhavan, who was one of the lawyers representing the Delhi government.

A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing a clutch of petitions in the matter. Dhavan was one of the senior lawyers appearing in the case on behalf of the Delhi government. The last date of hearing in the case had witnessed some heated arguments before a bench headed by the CJI. While the CJI wanted Dhavan to not argue the points already raised by another counsel from his side and rather give written submissions, Dhavan insisted on making oral arguments. Certain unsavoury comments were also made during the proceedings.