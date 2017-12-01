Senior citizen stabbed multiple times by maid in Delhi

New Delhi: An elderly woman was stabbed 10 times allegedly by her 23-year-old domestic help in south Delhi yesterday. The maid, Tulsi, has been arrested.





Neerja Gupta, who lives in an apartment in Geater Kailash, severely wounded and has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital's trauma center.





According to police officials, Tulsi was recently hired as Neerja's help and had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakhs from her that led to the attack.



It is known that Neerja tried to defend herself with the same knife.

After attacking Neerja, the help allegedly took an auto and went to Khanpur, located half an hour away. She later called the police claiming she has been robbed and attacked with a knife.

Police are investigating the case.