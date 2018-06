Senior Congress leader Danam Nagender resigns

[India], June 23 (ANI): Telangana senior Congress leader and former minister Danam Nagender resigned from the party on Friday.

He submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

According to sources, the TPCC president also went to Nagender's residence on Friday apparently to persuade him to change his decision. However, he was not available.

Nagender, who had served as the president of Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee (GHCC), is likely to join Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). (ANI)